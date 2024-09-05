Saab to build Singapore’s MRCV composite superstructure as it seeks portfolio expansion
Saab has been contracted by the Singapore Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) to construct six carbon composite forward superstructures for the Republic of Singapore Navy’s (RSN’s) Multi Role Combat Vessel (MRCV). The development comes at a time when Saab has been hoping to expand its collaboration with the Singapore Armed Forces, especially within the area of land systems.
Only the forward superstructure and the radar mast will be made with the composite material, and the rest of the ship will maintain the conventional steel material.
Chew Chun Chau, Singapore country head for Saab, told Shephard that as the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Elbit upgrades Seagull USV with drones and loitering weapon systems
With demand for USVs high, Elbit has added more capabilities to its fully autonomous vessel.
-
Japan to procure technical support for its Aegis-class destroyer fleet
The sale would allow Japan significant technical and computer support for its Aegis-class destroyers for the immediate future.
-
UK warship HMS Cardiff begins float-off process
The new Type 26 City-class frigate has been introduced to the water prior to further fitting.
-
Austal USA starts work on first of 11 Heritage-class OPCs
The company was awarded a US$3.3 billion contract to construct 11 OPCs for the US Coast Guard in June 2022.