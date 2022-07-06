Saab lays keel for first A26 submarine
A keel laying ceremony was held on 30 June at the Saab Kockums shipyard in Karlskrona, Sweden, for the first-in-class A26 submarine, Blekinge.
The latest milestone means the two aft-most sections of the submarines have been joined together, representing around 40% of the submarine’s final length.
Blekinge is one of three submarines in production at Kockums concurrently with the second-in-class boat and the MLU of the third Gotland-class submarine HSwMS Halland.
Saab is building the A26 submarines in five roughly equally sized segments which are then welded together working back to front.
The ceremony was attended by officials
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Lockheed Martin continues technical engineering work for Hunter-class frigates
The latest FMS contract modification covers engineering and management for installation of the Aegis combat management system aboard new Australian frigates.
-
DIMDEG hits the water
The DIMDEG future support ship is designed to meet the Turkish Navy’s fuel, water and supply transport needs.
-
Thales Australia and Expal join forces on sovereign naval munitions capability
The Royal Australian Navy will benefit from improved security of supply of naval ammunition, following a new tie-up between Thales Australia and Expal Systems.
-
Incumbent loses out as Austal USA wins follow-on Offshore Patrol Cutter contract
Austal will leverage its new steel shipbuilding facility to build up to 11 Heritage-class OPCs for the US Coast Guard.
-
Turks hail swarming landmark as USV work diversifies
Turkish industry continues to develop new USV platforms and explore new applications for the technology.
-
Japan selects JMU as main contractor for new OPVs
Japan is proceeding with a series of a dozen OPVs ideal for use in its southwest region against intruding Chinese vessels.