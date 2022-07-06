To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Saab lays keel for first A26 submarine

6th July 2022 - 10:45 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

HSwMS Blekinge taking shape at Saab Kockums. (Photo: Saab)

Saab Kockums in Sweden has laid the keel for the country’s first Blekinge-class A26 submarine at its shipyard in Karlskrona.

A keel laying ceremony was held on 30 June at the Saab Kockums shipyard in Karlskrona, Sweden, for the first-in-class A26 submarine, Blekinge.

The latest milestone means the two aft-most sections of the submarines have been joined together, representing around 40% of the submarine’s final length.

Blekinge is one of three submarines in production at Kockums concurrently with the second-in-class boat and the MLU of the third Gotland-class submarine HSwMS Halland.

Saab is building the A26 submarines in five roughly equally sized segments which are then welded together working back to front.

The ceremony was attended by officials

