Saab lays keel for first A26 submarine

A keel laying ceremony was held on 30 June at the Saab Kockums shipyard in Karlskrona, Sweden, for the first-in-class A26 submarine, Blekinge.

The latest milestone means the two aft-most sections of the submarines have been joined together, representing around 40% of the submarine’s final length.

Blekinge is one of three submarines in production at Kockums concurrently with the second-in-class boat and the MLU of the third Gotland-class submarine HSwMS Halland.

Saab is building the A26 submarines in five roughly equally sized segments which are then welded together working back to front.

The ceremony was attended by officials