Saab, Damen team moves ahead in Dutch sub competition
Saab and Damen have revealed themselves as the second team shortlisted for the next phase of the Royal Netherlands Navy Walrus-class submarine replacement programme.
Three teams in total will progress to the next phase of the competition, which aims to procure four submarines.
Saab and Damen Shipyards Group have joined forces to develop an expeditionary submarine for the programme, building on the capabilities of the Swedish A26 and the knowledge and skills within the Dutch naval shipbuilding industry.
