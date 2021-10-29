Russian Pacific Fleet welcomes third Project 636.3 submarine

The third Project 636.3 Varshavyanka (Improved Kilo-II class) diesel-electric attack submarine was commissioned into the Russian Pacific Fleet on 12 October at St Petersburg.

Laid down in November 2019, the submarine (named Magadan) was launched on 26 March 2021.

Magadan serves alongside two other Improved Kilo-II submarines, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov, at the Pacific Fleet base in Vladivostok.

Project 636.3 is a follow-on development of the export-tailored Project 636. In all, the Russian MoD ordered six submarines for the Pacific Fleet in September 2016, for construction at the Admiralteyskye Verfy shipyard in St Petersburg. These boats will replace obsolete …