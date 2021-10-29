To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Russian Pacific Fleet welcomes third Project 636.3 submarine

29th October 2021 - 15:30 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

RSS

Magadan has been commissioned into the Russian Pacific Fleet. (Photo: Russian MoD)

The Improved Kilo-II class submarine Magadan has been commissioned into the Russian Pacific Fleet.

The third Project 636.3 Varshavyanka (Improved Kilo-II class) diesel-electric attack submarine was commissioned into the Russian Pacific Fleet on 12 October at St Petersburg.

Laid down in November 2019, the submarine (named Magadan) was launched on 26 March 2021.

Magadan serves alongside two other Improved Kilo-II submarines, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Volkhov, at the Pacific Fleet base in Vladivostok.

Project 636.3 is a follow-on development of the export-tailored Project 636. In all, the Russian MoD ordered six submarines for the Pacific Fleet in September 2016, for construction at the Admiralteyskye Verfy shipyard in St Petersburg. These boats will replace obsolete …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users