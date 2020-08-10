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Latest improved Kilo-class boat poised for comprehensive tests

10th August 2020 - 16:30 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

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The second Project 636.3 Varshavyanka (Improved Kilo-II class) diesel-electric attack submarine for the Russian Pacific Fleet is set to begin a comprehensive series of tests.

According to officials at the Admiralteyskye Verfy shipyard near St Petersburg, the submarine (Volkhov – pictured), underwent factory tests from 18-21 July, to check the operability of all onboard systems.

The next stage, beginning in mid-August, is the comprehensive test series (known as the state testing campaign), after which Volkhov will be handed over to the Russian Navy at the end of the year.

Volkhov is the second of six Project 636.3 boats that

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Alexander Mladenov

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Alexander Mladenov

Alexander Mladenov is a Shephard correspondent based in Sofia, Bulgaria.

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Krassimir Grozev

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Krassimir Grozev

Krassimir is a journalist based in Sofia, Bulgaria

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