Russian Navy to receive trio of new submarines

USN orders shipboard energy storage system from DRS
More efficient and adaptable onboard energy storage is required to cope with the new generation of power-hungry weapon systems and sensors aboard USN vessels.
By the end of 2022, the Russian Navy will have received two new nuclear-powered submarines — the Borei-class (Project 955A) boat Generalisimus Suvorov and the Project 885M Yasen-M class Krasnoyarsk, as well as the Project 636.3 Varshavyanka (Improved Kilo-II class) diesel-electric submarine Ufa.
Aleksey Rakhmanov, CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, also announced in April 2022 that two more Project 677 Lada-class submarines will be laid down by the end of the year.
Generalisimus Suvorov will be the third Project 955A submarine for the Russian Navy and the sixth in the Borei class, which includes three Project
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
More efficient and adaptable onboard energy storage is required to cope with the new generation of power-hungry weapon systems and sensors aboard USN vessels.
The Zumwalt-class destroyers recently achieved initial operational capability in December 2021, with the inaugural fleet employment of USS Zumwalt scheduled for later this year.
ARA Contralmirante Bartolomé Cordero will make its delivery voyage to Argentina in May 2022.
Pending the arrival of the final sternship and foredeck sections and completion of the final equipment phase, the Braunschweig-class corvette Köln will enter service with the German Navy.
The final Scorpene submarine for the Indian Navy has been launched, while the same shipyard is seeking partners for an XLUUV design.
Chinese naval capability has taken another important step forward with the fielding of the world's first ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile.