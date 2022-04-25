To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Russian Navy to receive trio of new submarines

25th April 2022 - 12:01 GMT | by Jack Kennedy in Bucharest

Project 677 Lada diesel-electric submarine Kronstadt began second-phase sea trials in April 2022. (Photo: Russian MoD)

Construction programmes have not run smoothly but three more submarines — including boats capable of launching nuclear and hypersonic missiles — are expected to arrive with the Russian Navy by the end of 2022.

By the end of 2022, the Russian Navy will have received two new nuclear-powered submarines — the Borei-class (Project 955A) boat Generalisimus Suvorov and the Project 885M Yasen-M class Krasnoyarsk, as well as the Project 636.3 Varshavyanka (Improved Kilo-II class) diesel-electric submarine Ufa.

Aleksey Rakhmanov, CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, also announced in April 2022 that two more Project 677 Lada-class submarines will be laid down by the end of the year.

Generalisimus Suvorov will be the third Project 955A submarine for the Russian Navy and the sixth in the Borei class, which includes three Project

