Russia signs agreement for Black Sea naval base
Abkhazia, a Putin-friendly breakaway region of Georgia, has announced it will provide the Russian military access to its main port at Ochamchira. As described by Aslan Bzhania, the self-proclaimed president of Abkhazia, the agreement would offer a substantial boost to Russia’s logistics operation and military activities in its war efforts in Ukraine.
Abkhaz Security Council secretary Sergey Shamba told Russian state newspaper TASS: ‘We signed an agreement earlier [on a Russian military base in Abkhazia] and it contains a clause on a Russian naval base. We are preparing for them to be deployed.’
According to an Abkhaz MoD official: ‘The infrastructure of
