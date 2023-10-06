Russia signs agreement for Black Sea naval base

Abkhazia, a Putin-friendly breakaway region of Georgia, has announced it will provide the Russian military access to its main port at Ochamchira. As described by Aslan Bzhania, the self-proclaimed president of Abkhazia, the agreement would offer a substantial boost to Russia’s logistics operation and military activities in its war efforts in Ukraine.

Abkhaz Security Council secretary Sergey Shamba told Russian state newspaper TASS: ‘We signed an agreement earlier [on a Russian military base in Abkhazia] and it contains a clause on a Russian naval base. We are preparing for them to be deployed.’

According to an Abkhaz MoD official: ‘The infrastructure of