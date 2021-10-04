Russia confirms timeline for final Buyan-M corvette deliveries

Production of Project 21631 Buyan-M-class small missile corvettes for the Russian Navy is set to continue for two more years to fully satisfy the service’s needs. The tenth vessel in class, Grad, was launched at Gorky Shipyards on 17 September and is slated to be followed by two more, ordered by the Russian MoD in September 2016.

Grad will join the Baltic Fleet in mid-2022, while the last two follow-on vessels, Naro-Fominsk and Stavropol,

are set to follow suit in late 2022 and late 2023 respectively.

Project 21631 is a development of the Project 22800 (Buyan class), …