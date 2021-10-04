To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Russia confirms timeline for final Buyan-M corvette deliveries

4th October 2021 - 11:35 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

Grad was launched on 17 September. (Photo: Gorky Shipyards)

The Russian Navy plans to take two additional small missile corvettes of the Buyan-M class to meet immediate operational needs.

Production of Project 21631 Buyan-M-class small missile corvettes for the Russian Navy is set to continue for two more years to fully satisfy the service’s needs. The tenth vessel in class, Grad, was launched at Gorky Shipyards on 17 September and is slated to be followed by two more, ordered by the Russian MoD in September 2016.

Grad will join the Baltic Fleet in mid-2022, while the last two follow-on vessels, Naro-Fominsk and Stavropol

are set to follow suit in late 2022 and late 2023 respectively.

Project 21631 is a development of the Project 22800 (Buyan class), …

