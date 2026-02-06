RTX Raytheon targets nearly 170% RAM production increase to meet global demand
RTX Raytheon has been working towards producing 800 rounds of the RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) annually in the coming years, which would mean more than doubling its current manufacturing and assembly rate of around 300 RAM units per year.
Speaking to Shephard, Misty Holmes, VP of naval shipboard missiles at Raytheon, explained that the surge is due to a combination of “global demand outpacing current production rates” and recent contracts awarded to the supplier, alongside internal funds allocated to improve production capacities.
“We have made significant investments in our facilities and in modernising the system to increase production,”
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Spain’s F100 upgrade mirrors Aegis modernisation paths in allied navies
The Spanish Navy’s Alvaro de Bazan-class of air defence frigates will receive the latest Aegis Weapon System technology among other modernisations to extend the service life to 2045.
-
UK’s Fleet Solid Support ship programme deemed on track despite steel supply concerns
Shipbuilders are saying the programme is going ahead on time as the government estimates 7.7 million tonnes of steel are needed for 2026 infrastructure projects.
-
Raytheon unveils details of its proposal for the US Navy/NATO ESSM Next Significant Variant
In an exclusive interview with Shephard, Raytheon’s VP of Shipboard Missiles disclosed what improvements the company plans to offer for the Sea Sparrow NSV.
-
US Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star’s 50-year service highlights capability gaps in Antarctica
Delays in the construction of the Polar Security Cutter – the future substitute for the Polar Star – are likely to prolong the ageing icebreaker’s service time even more, putting the USCG in a risky position.