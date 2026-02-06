RTX Raytheon targets nearly 170% RAM production increase to meet global demand

RTX Raytheon has been working towards producing 800 rounds of the RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) annually in the coming years, which would mean more than doubling its current manufacturing and assembly rate of around 300 RAM units per year.

Speaking to Shephard, Misty Holmes, VP of naval shipboard missiles at Raytheon, explained that the surge is due to a combination of “global demand outpacing current production rates” and recent contracts awarded to the supplier, alongside internal funds allocated to improve production capacities.

“We have made significant investments in our facilities and in modernising the system to increase production,”