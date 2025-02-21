Royal Thai Navy enhances weaponry on its Tor 997 patrol boats
The Royal Thai Navy has contracted Spanish firm EM&E Group to supply it with technology for its Tor 997 and Tor 998 patrol boats.
In its first defence contract with the Royal Thai Navy, EM&E Group will deliver two Sentinel 30 naval remote stations, equipped with Mk44 Bushmaster II chain guns, and two OTEOS electro-optical systems, which will be used as fire control and observation systems.
The Tor 997 (or T997) and Tor 998 (T998) were designed and built to give the Royal Thai Navy additional power in its coastal surveillance and counter-infiltration operations. The two-vessel class has also
