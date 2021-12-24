Royal Norwegian Navy orders TactiCall

US Navy seizes cache of AK-47 assault rifles
A stateless vessel carrying 1400 AK-47 rifles has been intercepted by the US Navy.
The Royal Norwegian Navy has contracted Saab to provide its TactiCall Integrated Communication System (ICS) for three of its ship classes.
TactiCall will be integrated on Norwegian mine countermeasure vessels, Skjold-class corvettes and the Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard, with deliveries scheduled from 2021 to 2024 for seven ships in total.
The Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) selected TactiCall to replace an existing communication system for internal and external on-board use, including communication at different security levels.
Saab Combat Systems business unit head Mats Wicksell said: ‘We have a long-term partnership with the Royal Norwegian Navy and we are looking forward to replacing existing communication system with our innovative TactiCall system on these additional three classes of ship.
‘TactiCall offers flexibility without compromising security demands which are very important in the naval domain,’
TactiCall allows users to listen to a mix of secure and unclassified communications and simultaneously talk in both.
Malaysia has now received all four Keris-class vessels from China.
The UK RN returned to aircraft carrier operations in 2021 with an ambitious deployment.
Taiwan's navy has received its final minelayers and a rescue/salvage ship is under construction, although the development of new frigates is experiencing delays.
The latest MoU continues a trend for Ukraine to work with several international shipbuilders on boosting its naval capabilities.
According to STADT Group founder and CEO Hallvard Slettevoll, the invitation and acceptance into the European Patrol Corvette consortium recognised the company’s experience in maritime electric propulsion.