Royal Norwegian Navy orders TactiCall

Saab's TactiCall ICS. (Photo: Saab)

Norway joins more than 20 countries in ordering Saab's TactiCall Integrated Communication System.

The Royal Norwegian Navy has contracted Saab to provide its TactiCall Integrated Communication System (ICS) for three of its ship classes.

TactiCall will be integrated on Norwegian mine countermeasure vessels, Skjold-class corvettes and the Coast Guard Vessel Svalbard, with deliveries scheduled from 2021 to 2024 for seven ships in total.

The Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) selected TactiCall to replace an existing communication system for internal and external on-board use, including communication at different security levels.

Saab Combat Systems business unit head Mats Wicksell said: ‘We have a long-term partnership with the Royal Norwegian Navy and we are looking forward to replacing existing communication system with our innovative TactiCall system on these additional three classes of ship.

‘TactiCall offers flexibility without compromising security demands which are very important in the naval domain,’

TactiCall allows users to listen to a mix of secure and unclassified communications and simultaneously talk in both.