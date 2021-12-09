Norway launches Coast Guard helicopter market survey

The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) has released a new RfI to explore market interest from commercial vendors for the supply of new helicopters, as a potential way to overcome NH Industries NH90 aircraft being unable to fulfil the country’s frigate and Coast Guard requirements.

In its RfI, the NDMA stated that it 'is exploring opportunities to procure leased aircraft services in support of Coast Guard operations within the Norwegian maritime area of responsibility focusing on the high north (the northern Atlantic, the Barents Sea, Svalbard, Jan Mayen)'.

The RfI continued: ‘The leased aircraft service will need to provide reliable and efficient …