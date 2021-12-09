Norway launches Coast Guard helicopter market survey

Hueys land in Bosnia ahead of schedule
Four Huey II helicopters arrived on 4 December in Sarajevo – ahead of the original planned delivery date of 2022-2023.
The Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) has released a new RfI to explore market interest from commercial vendors for the supply of new helicopters, as a potential way to overcome NH Industries NH90 aircraft being unable to fulfil the country’s frigate and Coast Guard requirements.
In its RfI, the NDMA stated that it 'is exploring opportunities to procure leased aircraft services in support of Coast Guard operations within the Norwegian maritime area of responsibility focusing on the high north (the northern Atlantic, the Barents Sea, Svalbard, Jan Mayen)'.
The RfI continued: ‘The leased aircraft service will need to provide reliable and efficient …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Four Huey II helicopters arrived on 4 December in Sarajevo – ahead of the original planned delivery date of 2022-2023.
A government-to-government deal for multirole helicopters between Austria and Italy marks a milestone in cooperation between the two countries.
Boeing is to provide six remanufactured MH-47G Chinooks to USSOCOM.
The Brazilian Navy already operates the H225M (as the UH-15 Super Cougar) but it has just received its first naval combat-ready variant.
Airbus says that technical problems with Kuwait-bound H225Ms, identified in early 2020, have been overcome.
Proposed deal between EDGE subsidiary and Lockheed Martin would localise support for the Apache fire control system in the UAE.