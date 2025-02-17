Royal New Zealand Navy to reactivate OPV while awaiting fleet modernisation
The Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) will reactivate the offshore patrol vessel (OPV) HMNZS Otago to temporarily fulfil the duties of HMNZS Manawanui.
Manawanui was the navy's sole dive and hydrographic vessel, which ran aground and was written off in November 2024.
RNZN chief Rear Adm Garin Golding told Shephard in Singapore that some of the Manawanui's crew will be assigned to Otago while it is used for patrol and maritime domain awareness duties.
Golding explained: “The reality is that the fixed diving and surveying on the Manawanui are not capabilities that we’ll be able to replicate in the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Saab relaunches third upgraded Gotland-class submarine
More than 20 of the central systems in HMS Halland were replaced as part of the upgrade, including sensors and command systems.
-
IDEX 2025: Saab launches new Coast Control Radar to protect waterways
According to Saab, the new radar will work to safeguard territorial waterways and maritime traffic, improving safety and security of vessels in key economic lifelines.
-
Thales to support UK Royal Navy fleet communications for next 10 years
A new deal gives Thales discretionary powers on equipment replacement in the UK Royal Navy (RN) for a decade, saving an estimated £30 million.