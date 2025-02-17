To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Royal New Zealand Navy to reactivate OPV while awaiting fleet modernisation

17th February 2025 - 10:53 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

HMZNS Otago will be temporarily reactivated following the loss of HMNZS Manawanui. (Photo: New Zealand Defence Force)

HMNZS Otago will perform the duties of the written-off HMNZS Manawanui until an upcoming renewal process is completed.

The Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) will reactivate the offshore patrol vessel (OPV) HMNZS Otago to temporarily fulfil the duties of HMNZS Manawanui.

Manawanui was the navy's sole dive and hydrographic vessel, which ran aground and was written off in November 2024.

RNZN chief Rear Adm Garin Golding told Shephard in Singapore that some of the Manawanui's crew will be assigned to Otago while it is used for patrol and maritime domain awareness duties.

Golding explained: “The reality is that the fixed diving and surveying on the Manawanui are not capabilities that we’ll be able to replicate in the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems. He served in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us