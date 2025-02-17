Royal New Zealand Navy to reactivate OPV while awaiting fleet modernisation

The Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) will reactivate the offshore patrol vessel (OPV) HMNZS Otago to temporarily fulfil the duties of HMNZS Manawanui.

Manawanui was the navy's sole dive and hydrographic vessel, which ran aground and was written off in November 2024.

RNZN chief Rear Adm Garin Golding told Shephard in Singapore that some of the Manawanui's crew will be assigned to Otago while it is used for patrol and maritime domain awareness duties.

Golding explained: “The reality is that the fixed diving and surveying on the Manawanui are not capabilities that we’ll be able to replicate in the