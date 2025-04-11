To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • UK Royal Navy Type 31 frigate enters capability insertion period with Babcock

UK Royal Navy Type 31 frigate enters capability insertion period with Babcock

11th April 2025 - 09:34 GMT | by Tony Fyler in Swansea

RSS

Babcock is building the Type 31 frigates at its yard in Rosyth. (Photo: Babcock)

The capability insertion phase will upgrade the navy's Type 31 frigates with modern systems in addition to those specified during its design phase.

Babcock has been awarded a £65 million (US$78 million) contract to deliver the Capability Insertion Period (CIP) across five of the UK Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigates.

Babcock was responsible for delivering the Type 31’s hull, using its Arrowhead 140 design, and the class has been engineered to deliver more capability with fewer personnel and more technology than the Type 23 class it will partially replace.

The CIP will involve the insertion, testing and enhancement of a range of upgrades to the military capabilities of the ships when they enter service.

Steven Perry, the Type 31 project manager at the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is the Naval Reporter at Shephard

He has experience in business and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us