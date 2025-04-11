UK Royal Navy Type 31 frigate enters capability insertion period with Babcock
Babcock has been awarded a £65 million (US$78 million) contract to deliver the Capability Insertion Period (CIP) across five of the UK Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigates.
Babcock was responsible for delivering the Type 31’s hull, using its Arrowhead 140 design, and the class has been engineered to deliver more capability with fewer personnel and more technology than the Type 23 class it will partially replace.
The CIP will involve the insertion, testing and enhancement of a range of upgrades to the military capabilities of the ships when they enter service.
Steven Perry, the Type 31 project manager at the
