Royal Navy’s Type 31 frigate to use half the crew of the Type 23 and embrace automation
Navies the world over are facing a trinity of issues: recruiting suitably qualified sailors; equipping larger, more effective ships with smaller crews; and, following the experiences of Covid-19, creating warships suitable for potential long-term living.
At last month’s Surface Warships conference in London, one expert speaker explained how the Royal Navy (RN) was tackling those challenges with radical, novel design and build features in its Inspiration-class Type 31 frigate.
The five-vessel Type 31 class was envisaged as a general purpose vessel to balance the RN’s frigate fleet, including the ageing Duke-class Type 23 and the significantly more high-end anti-submarine war machines
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Quantum technology will revolutionise anti-submarine and anti-mine warfare, says Thales UK CTO
Quantum technology could radically enhance underwater visibility of hostile vessels and mines – and deliver PNT in GNSS-deprived areas.
-
MDL and TKMS partnership becomes sole bidder for India’s $8 billion P751 contract
The partnership is understood to be the only remaining contender for the contract which could be signed in 2026.
-
US Navy seeks the best combinations of crewed vessels with commercial UAVs and USVs
The service will conduct Operation Southern Spear to identify the most appropriate manned/unmanned formations for domain awareness and counternarcotics operations.