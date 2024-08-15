Royal Navy looks to OPV dry dock activities in Asia-Pacific

The UK Royal Navy is planning to conduct dry dock servicing for its Batch 2 River-class HMS Spey and HMS Tamar in the Asia-Pacific region marking a first for the service. The development has come at a time when the Royal Navy is seeking to maintain a persistent presence while expanding its logistics footprint and network in the region.

The two Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) were deployed to Indo-Pacific in September 2021. Commanding officer of HMS Spey, Commander Paul Caddy, told Shephard that the vessel was now looking to conduct its five-year dry dock servicing in the region and