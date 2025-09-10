To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Royal Canadian Navy will start operating class 2 UAVs in 2028

10th September 2025 - 11:40 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

RSS

Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate Calgary. (Photo: DVIDS)

Acquired under Canada’s Department of National Defence ISTAR UAS project, the drones will be deployed from the Halifax-class frigates.

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) will operate class 2 uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the first time in 2028. The drones will equip Halifax-class frigates in order to increase their over-the-horizon situational awareness and lethality against emerging naval and aerial threats in the country’s waters and overseas.

The UAVs will be provided by the Toronto-headquartered company MDA Space. Last week, the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) awarded the vendor two contracts worth more than CAD$66 million ($47.6 million).

The agreements cover the initial supply of the two systems and five years of support. The deals, though, can be extended up

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us