Royal Canadian Navy will start operating class 2 UAVs in 2028
The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) will operate class 2 uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the first time in 2028. The drones will equip Halifax-class frigates in order to increase their over-the-horizon situational awareness and lethality against emerging naval and aerial threats in the country’s waters and overseas.
The UAVs will be provided by the Toronto-headquartered company MDA Space. Last week, the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) awarded the vendor two contracts worth more than CAD$66 million ($47.6 million).
The agreements cover the initial supply of the two systems and five years of support. The deals, though, can be extended up
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
DSEI 2025: Red Cat expands into USV production with focus on combat-proven technology
At DSEI 2025, Red Cat outlines its expansion from UAVs into uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), positioning itself as a multi-domain defence provider spanning land, sea, and air.
-
Anduril Australia wins A$1.7 billion Ghost Shark XL-AUV contract
The vessels are expected to deliver a major boost to Australia’s undersea warfare capabilities, with production set to start immediately.
-
US Navy prepares next step of the F-35 Block 4 upgrade while GAO predicts acquisition delays
The US Navy published a pre-solicitation notice of intent for the third phase of the F-35 Reprogramming Verification & Validation System. Meanwhile, with a five-year delay in its schedule, GAO foresees more postponements in the completion of the Block 4 effort.
-
Newest US Coast Guard cutters go after Chinese vessels sailing in the Arctic
Cutters Earl Cunningham and Storis have been monitoring five Beijing research vessels navigating in the North Pole.
-
US Navy selects 25 companies for up to $1.9 billion nuclear submarine contract
The multi-award contract will support the scheduled repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered attack submarines at the US Navy’s primary public shipyards.
-
UK reinforces relations with Nordic neighbours amid potential warship deals with Denmark and Sweden
Hot on the heels of Norway selecting BAE Systems to build five Type 26 anti-submarine frigates, the UK government is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ on new warship orders for two more Scandinavian countries.