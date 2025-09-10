Royal Canadian Navy will start operating class 2 UAVs in 2028

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) will operate class 2 uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the first time in 2028. The drones will equip Halifax-class frigates in order to increase their over-the-horizon situational awareness and lethality against emerging naval and aerial threats in the country’s waters and overseas.

The UAVs will be provided by the Toronto-headquartered company MDA Space. Last week, the Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) awarded the vendor two contracts worth more than CAD$66 million ($47.6 million).

The agreements cover the initial supply of the two systems and five years of support. The deals, though, can be extended up