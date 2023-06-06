Romania quietly joins European Patrol Corvette effort

Although the Romanian MoD and PESCO had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication, the Romanian flag now sits alongside that of France, Greece, Italy and Spain on the EPC page of the PESCO website.

Romania's entry into the effort was first reported by Naval Defence.

The pan-European project seeks to develop a new class of ships with a modular and flexible approach allowing it to undertake a swathe of missions. The project intends to design and develop a 3,000t vessel.

The extent of the Romanian involvement and how many vessels the country