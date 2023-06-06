To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Romania quietly joins European Patrol Corvette effort

6th June 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

A rendering of the future European Patrol Corvette (EPC). (Image: Naval Group)

Romania has joined the effort to develop a future surface ship under the PESCO European Patrol Corvette (EPC) project.

Although the Romanian MoD and PESCO had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication, the Romanian flag now sits alongside that of France, Greece, Italy and Spain on the EPC page of the PESCO website

Romania's entry into the effort was first reported by Naval Defence

The pan-European project seeks to develop a new class of ships with a modular and flexible approach allowing it to undertake a swathe of missions. The project intends to design and develop a 3,000t vessel.

The extent of the Romanian involvement and how many vessels the country

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us