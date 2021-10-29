Rolls-Royce opens USN support facility

Rolls-Royce Naval Defence Campus. (Photo: USN)

Rolls-Royce completes new waterjet MRO facility while it reports increased demand for work related to Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) vessels.

Rolls-Royce has completed an $11 million investment in its Naval Defence Campus by opening a new manufacturing, repair and test facility.

The facility will enhance its offering in Walpole, Massachusetts, adding waterjet MRO servicing to its portfolio.

Dan Rediger, head of naval operations for defence at Rolls-Royce, said the company was ‘excited’ to add the new capability to better support USN customers.

Four Rolls-Royce waterjets equip each USN Freedom-variant LCS with the equipment manufactured at the Walpole campus.

The company said that as the LCS programme matures, it sees increased demand for spare equipment and MRO services linked to scheduled maintenance. The new facility allows Rolls-Royce to perform the waterjet MRO work in Walpole.

Rolls-Royce Defence president and Rolls-Royce North America chairman and CEO Tom Bell said: ‘This investment is a clear signal that we remain committed to meeting their needs both today and well into the future with world-class, American-made products and services.’