Rolls-Royce opens USN support facility

Fincantieri delivers first corvette for Qatar
Fincantieri has received a major contract from Qatar that included the four corvettes and other vessels in 2016.
Rolls-Royce has completed an $11 million investment in its Naval Defence Campus by opening a new manufacturing, repair and test facility.
The facility will enhance its offering in Walpole, Massachusetts, adding waterjet MRO servicing to its portfolio.
Dan Rediger, head of naval operations for defence at Rolls-Royce, said the company was ‘excited’ to add the new capability to better support USN customers.
Four Rolls-Royce waterjets equip each USN Freedom-variant LCS with the equipment manufactured at the Walpole campus.
The company said that as the LCS programme matures, it sees increased demand for spare equipment and MRO services linked to scheduled maintenance. The new facility allows Rolls-Royce to perform the waterjet MRO work in Walpole.
Rolls-Royce Defence president and Rolls-Royce North America chairman and CEO Tom Bell said: ‘This investment is a clear signal that we remain committed to meeting their needs both today and well into the future with world-class, American-made products and services.’
Kongsberg will supply more missiles for Norwegian surface ships and extend the lifespan of the existing Norwegian NSM arsenal.
Leonardo will provide dual-function naval radars for installation on four Lithuanian Navy patrol vessels.
Specialising in uncrewed systems, Task Force 59 is the first of its kind within the USN — it completed its first integration exercise in October, just six weeks after it was set up by NAVCENT.
US Navy demonstrates confidence in Cobra King radar system with new operations and maintenance services contract.
The inertial navigation system has already been demonstrated during a first sea trial on a military vessel.