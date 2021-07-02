To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Naval Warfare

Rokot combines multiple shipboard communications capabilites

2nd July 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by Eugene Gerden in St Petersburg

RSS

Model of the Rokot maritime communications platform, as seen at IMDS 2021. (Photo: Ruselectronics)

Unified communications platform is already being installed on Russian Coast Guard vessels.

Rostec subsidiary Ruselectronics has developed an automated ship-to-shore communications system for installation on naval and coast guard vessels.

The company presented its Rokot solution on 23-27 June during the International Maritime Defence Show in St Petersburg.

Shephard understands that installations are already underway aboard Russian Coast Guard patrol ships.

Ruselectronics officials said that Rokot is also capable of providing ship-to-aircraft communications and its modular design enables the system to be installed on small vessels and aircraft carriers alike.

According to earlier statements from Rokot chief designer Dmitry Zaitsev in an interview with the Russian military paper Flotprom, the system combines ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users