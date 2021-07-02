Rokot combines multiple shipboard communications capabilites

Rostec subsidiary Ruselectronics has developed an automated ship-to-shore communications system for installation on naval and coast guard vessels.

The company presented its Rokot solution on 23-27 June during the International Maritime Defence Show in St Petersburg.

Shephard understands that installations are already underway aboard Russian Coast Guard patrol ships.

Ruselectronics officials said that Rokot is also capable of providing ship-to-aircraft communications and its modular design enables the system to be installed on small vessels and aircraft carriers alike.

According to earlier statements from Rokot chief designer Dmitry Zaitsev in an interview with the Russian military paper Flotprom, the system combines ...