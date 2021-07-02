Rokot combines multiple shipboard communications capabilites

Canada renews maintenance of crucial system on board Halifax-class frigates
The new contract will help ensure essential propulsion, electrical, and damage control capabilities are maintained on the Halifax-class frigates.
Rostec subsidiary Ruselectronics has developed an automated ship-to-shore communications system for installation on naval and coast guard vessels.
The company presented its Rokot solution on 23-27 June during the International Maritime Defence Show in St Petersburg.
Shephard understands that installations are already underway aboard Russian Coast Guard patrol ships.
Ruselectronics officials said that Rokot is also capable of providing ship-to-aircraft communications and its modular design enables the system to be installed on small vessels and aircraft carriers alike.
According to earlier statements from Rokot chief designer Dmitry Zaitsev in an interview with the Russian military paper Flotprom, the system combines ...
Changes to the flight deck on the helicopter carrier JS Izumo should allow Japan to project power more effectively over its dispersed territories.
Prince William has begun construction of HMS Belfast by setting the plasma cutting machine to work on the first plate of steel for HMS Belfast.
Israeli manufacturer says its subsonic Sea Breaker missile can hit targets from stand-off ranges of up to 300km.
A new redesigned, environmentally friendly cooling system is set to improve the Sea-Based X-Band Radar's (SBX) reliability and reduce its carbon footprint.