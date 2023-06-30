ROK Navy receives two LCACs to boost amphibious capacity

On 1 June, the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) received two new landing craft air cushion (LCAC). In South Korean parlance, they are known as LSF-IIs, a designation that stands for landing ship fast.

Following a 2016 contract worth KRW152.4 billion ($126 million), these two gas turbine-powered craft were launched by Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction (HHIC) at its Yeongdo shipyard in Busan on 14 December 2021.

These Solgae-class vessels, ‘LSF-633’ and ‘LSF-635’, measure approximately 28m long and 14m wide. Capable of speeds of 40kt and with a full load displacement of 157t (a 55t payload capacity), their self-defence