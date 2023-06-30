To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

ROK Navy receives two LCACs to boost amphibious capacity

30th June 2023 - 00:20 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The ROK Navy has received two new Solgae-class LCACs, with another four of these hovercraft still under construction. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

In a boost for amphibious warfare forces, the ROK Navy has received an additional couple of hovercraft.

On 1 June, the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) received two new landing craft air cushion (LCAC). In South Korean parlance, they are known as LSF-IIs, a designation that stands for landing ship fast.

Following a 2016 contract worth KRW152.4 billion ($126 million), these two gas turbine-powered craft were launched by Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction (HHIC) at its Yeongdo shipyard in Busan on 14 December 2021.

These Solgae-class vessels, ‘LSF-633’ and ‘LSF-635’, measure approximately 28m long and 14m wide. Capable of speeds of 40kt and with a full load displacement of 157t (a 55t payload capacity), their self-defence

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us