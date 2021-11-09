RN's future Type 32 will have autonomous offboard focus

RN to begin Type 83 concept work in early 2022
The future destroyer was first announced in the UK’s March Defence Command Paper as part of RN’s shipbuilding plans.
The future Type 32 frigate for the UK RN will have a focus on autonomous offboard capabilities, the UK MoD has confirmed to Shephard.
An early concept phase for the programme is now underway and will focus on refining the operational requirement for the ships.
During a 2 November Parliamentary Defence Committee hearing, the former First Sea Lord (soon to be Chief of the Defence Staff) ADM Sir Tony Radakin said the future frigate would be a general-purpose ship.
An RN spokesperson told Shephard: 'The Type 32 programme will increase the size of the fleet and, with a …
