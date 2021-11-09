To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

RN's future Type 32 will have autonomous offboard focus

9th November 2021 - 11:31 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Babcock is proposing its Arrowhead 140 design as a base for the future Type 32 frigate. (Photo: Babcock)

The future Type 32 frigate will bolster the size of the RN escort fleet.

The future Type 32 frigate for the UK RN will have a focus on autonomous offboard capabilities, the UK MoD has confirmed to Shephard.

An early concept phase for the programme is now underway and will focus on refining the operational requirement for the ships.

During a 2 November Parliamentary Defence Committee hearing, the former First Sea Lord (soon to be Chief of the Defence Staff) ADM Sir Tony Radakin said the future frigate would be a general-purpose ship.

An RN spokesperson told Shephard: 'The Type 32 programme will increase the size of the fleet and, with a …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users