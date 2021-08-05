RN decommissions minehunters ahead of transfer to Ukraine

Sea Machines to develop autonomous supply platforms
The Department of Defense (DoD) contract aims to produce autonomous full-scale ocean-going vertical take-off landing replenishment platforms.
The RN has decommissioned two Sandown-class mine countermeasures vessels, HMS Blyth and HMS Ramsey, after 51 years of combined service.
Both vessels have seen extensive deployments and were the first to be sent to Bahrain when the UK Government saw a requirement for a permanent minehunter presence in the Gulf.
Following dockyard works, the ships will be transferred to the Ukrainian Navy, serving on the Black Sea.
In June, the UK, Babcock and Ukraine signed a tripartite Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) in Odessa, providing the latter with two minehunters and eight new Babcock-developed missile boats.
The MoI also opened the door for the potential sale of Babcock's Arrowhead 140 frigate design to Ukraine –alluding to it when referring to plans to deliver a 'modern frigate capability'.
In UK service, the two ships are being replaced through Project Wilton, which aims to introduce an autonomous minehunting capability. Three autonomous boats are already in service at Faslane, Scotland.
Following leave, Blyth's crew will take charge of another Sandown-class minehunter, HMS Grimsby, later this year.
The UK is beefing up its Greek frigate proposal with a pair of Type 23s.
Three companies gain IDIQ deals for Independence-class LCS sustainment with a total maximum value of almost $345 million.
The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force is on track to receive more Rolling Airframe Missiles plus contractor support for the Aegis missile defence system.
Ceremony in Alexandria marks completion of $1.6 billion submarine procurement programme.
HII has passed a significant milestone in the construction of the John F. Kennedy carrier, one of four Gerald R Ford-class carriers ordered by the USN.