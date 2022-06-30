Rheinmetall to develop prototype naval airburst munition

Rheinmetall on 30 June revealed a ‘considerable’ order from the USN for new medium-calibre ammunition, after US-based American Rheinmetall Munitions obtained a $14.3 million Other Transaction Agreement to develop a prototype 30mm x 173mm airburst round.

The aim is to create a ‘low-cost engagement capability that increases the effectiveness of existing and future naval gun weapon systems against air and surface threats’, Rheinmetall noted in a statement.

It hopes that the new prototype system will lead to IOC for the 30mm x 173mm MK 340 MOD 0 Kinetic Energy Electronically Timed (KEET) airburst munition.

The MK 340 KEET is derived from the NATO-qualified Rheinmetall 30mm x 173mm Kinetic Energy Timed Fuze cartridge currently fielded by the Australian, German, and Hungarian militaries.

Rheinmetall claimed that the new system ‘will provide significant lethality improvements and a reduction in rounds fired due to the increased first-round hit probability’.