Rheinmetall to develop prototype naval airburst munition

30th June 2022 - 12:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The new MK 340 Kinetic Energy Electronically Timed is derived from the 30mm x 173 Kinetic Energy Timed Fuze cartridge. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall claims that its new 30mm x 173mm Kinetic Energy Electronically Timed airburst round would aid point defence for surface vessels.

Rheinmetall on 30 June revealed a ‘considerable’ order from the USN for new medium-calibre ammunition, after US-based American Rheinmetall Munitions obtained a $14.3 million Other Transaction Agreement to develop a prototype 30mm x 173mm airburst round.

The aim is to create a ‘low-cost engagement capability that increases the effectiveness of existing and future naval gun weapon systems against air and surface threats’, Rheinmetall noted in a statement.

It hopes that the new prototype system will lead to IOC for the 30mm x 173mm MK 340 MOD 0 Kinetic Energy Electronically Timed (KEET) airburst munition.

The MK 340 KEET is derived from the NATO-qualified Rheinmetall 30mm x 173mm Kinetic Energy Timed Fuze cartridge currently fielded by the Australian, German, and Hungarian militaries.

Rheinmetall claimed that the new system ‘will provide significant lethality improvements and a reduction in rounds fired due to the increased first-round hit probability’.

