Report to assess hurricane’s impact on US Coast Guard’s Offshore Patrol Cutter

The US Coast Guard is awaiting a report from Eastern Shipbuilding Group, the prime contractor for the Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC), on how a major hurricane last year will affect the programme’s cost and schedule, according to the service’s commandant.

‘There [are] some impacts. What we’re looking for is specificity from Eastern Shipbuilding, ADM Karl Schultz told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s coast guard and maritime transportation panel recently. ‘We [have] to get all the analysis of the data from Eastern to figure out the path forward.’

The report is due to the coast guard on 31 May. The