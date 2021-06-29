To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence

29th June 2021 - 12:53 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

HMCS Harry DeWolf. (Photo: Royal Canadian Navy.)

The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) has commissioned its first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) (AOPS), HMCS Harry DeWolf.

Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan said on 26 June: 'HMCS Harry DeWolf and the Arctic and Offshore Patrol ships that will follow it into service will enable the Royal Canadian Navy to maintain an enhanced presence in Canada's North, to patrol and protect our Arctic sovereignty, and to keep Canada safe and strong at home.

'This enhanced presence is significant, as it also enables the RCN to continue to foster its affiliation with the communities of the North ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
