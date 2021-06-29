Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence

Lockheed Martin continues combat system integration for Constellation class
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) has commissioned its first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) (AOPS), HMCS Harry DeWolf.
Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan said on 26 June: 'HMCS Harry DeWolf and the Arctic and Offshore Patrol ships that will follow it into service will enable the Royal Canadian Navy to maintain an enhanced presence in Canada's North, to patrol and protect our Arctic sovereignty, and to keep Canada safe and strong at home.
'This enhanced presence is significant, as it also enables the RCN to continue to foster its affiliation with the communities of the North ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.
Navantia performs first of two deliberate strandings of the Spanish Navy’s newest submarine.