Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) has commissioned its first Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) (AOPS), HMCS Harry DeWolf.

Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan said on 26 June: 'HMCS Harry DeWolf and the Arctic and Offshore Patrol ships that will follow it into service will enable the Royal Canadian Navy to maintain an enhanced presence in Canada's North, to patrol and protect our Arctic sovereignty, and to keep Canada safe and strong at home.

'This enhanced presence is significant, as it also enables the RCN to continue to foster its affiliation with the communities of the North ...