Raytheon SeaVue XMC cleared for export

Raytheon has received approval from the US Department of State to export the SeaVue eXpanded Mission Capability (SeaVue XMC) maritime and overland surveillance radar to Morocco. According to Raytheon, Morocco is the first country cleared for export of this radar with expanded technology. Raytheon made the announcement in a 15 November 2011 company statement.

Raytheon's SeaVue XMC is deployed on US Navy and US Customs and Border Protection aircraft for surveillance along the US coastline, as well as in the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.



The SeaVue XMC has a flexible radar architecture which allows custom configuration to various platforms. The software significantly lessens operator workload by reducing the number of hours required to monitor and identify potential threats in the maritime domain. According to the company, this translates to a significant increase in the area covered, which saves global customers time and money while increasing mission success.



More than 150 Raytheon SeaVue radars, without the expanded capability, are operational worldwide in Australia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States.