Raytheon to produce SM-2 Block IIIC missiles for USN

SM-2 missile launch from USN vessel. (Photo: USN)

Raytheon obtains LRIP contract modification from NAVSEA for naval missile

The USN is exercising an option in its Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) Block IIIC contract with Raytheon Missiles and Defense, the DoD announced on 7 July.

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) awarded the US defence company a $45.09 million contract modification for FY2021 LRIP production of the missile.

SM-2 Block IIIC features an active radar seeker and is expected to be deployed by the USN surface fleet by October 2022.

Besides production for the USN, overseas customers have shown interest in the missile. Shephard Defence Insight notes that Canada could order SM-2 Block IIIC under a $500 million FMS package approved by the State Department in November 2020.

Additionally, Australia is starting to invest in developing the SM-2 Block IIIC under Project Sea 1300.