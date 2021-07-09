Raytheon to produce SM-2 Block IIIC missiles for USN

Lockheed to undertake ‘configuration management changes’ for Freedom-class LCSs
Are two contracts from NAVSEA related to the propulsion issues affecting Freedom-class LCS vessels?
The USN is exercising an option in its Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) Block IIIC contract with Raytheon Missiles and Defense, the DoD announced on 7 July.
Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) awarded the US defence company a $45.09 million contract modification for FY2021 LRIP production of the missile.
SM-2 Block IIIC features an active radar seeker and is expected to be deployed by the USN surface fleet by October 2022.
Besides production for the USN, overseas customers have shown interest in the missile. Shephard Defence Insight notes that Canada could order SM-2 Block IIIC under a $500 million FMS package approved by the State Department in November 2020.
Additionally, Australia is starting to invest in developing the SM-2 Block IIIC under Project Sea 1300.
Are two contracts from NAVSEA related to the propulsion issues affecting Freedom-class LCS vessels?
Installation of AESA radar aboard new Israeli corvettes meets a requirement to protect valuable offshore energy installations, and heralds further integration of the Barak MX air defence system.
Ultra has received six contracts to study anti-submarine warfare technologies.
The Italian U212 Near Future Submarine programme will include sonars made in Kiel.
The UK MoD is upgrading the capabilities of its Daring-class Type 45 destroyers with the addition of MBDA’s Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM), known as Sea Ceptor.
VSE Corporation continues its role as an in-country support provider for the Egyptian Navy.