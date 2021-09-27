RAMSys to provide RAM missile round spares for German Navy

RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile launch. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Cyr)

Germany requires MK 44 Mod 4 Guided Missile Round Pack recertification spares for RAM Block 2.

RAMSys has received two orders from US Naval Sea Systems Command with a total value of $22.11 million to help meet German Navy FY2021 requirements for MK 44 Mod 4 Guided Missile Round Pack recertification spares, as part of the RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Block 2.

Work will be carried out at five locations in Germany plus Tucson, Arizona, for completion by June 2030.

The RAM anti-ship missile defence system is a cooperative programme between the German and the US governments. It is supported by RAMSys in Germany (a JV between Diehl and MBDA) and Raytheon.

Shephard reported in November 2020 that RAMSys had been awarded a $35 million contract modification to deliver on FY2021 German Navy requirements for MK 49 Guided Missile Launch Systems.