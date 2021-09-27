RAMSys to provide RAM missile round spares for German Navy

Ultra nets contract for lightweight torpedo components
The latest contract modification awards reflects an exercised option to provide several militaries with MK 54 lightweight torpedo array kits.
RAMSys has received two orders from US Naval Sea Systems Command with a total value of $22.11 million to help meet German Navy FY2021 requirements for MK 44 Mod 4 Guided Missile Round Pack recertification spares, as part of the RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) Block 2.
Work will be carried out at five locations in Germany plus Tucson, Arizona, for completion by June 2030.
The RAM anti-ship missile defence system is a cooperative programme between the German and the US governments. It is supported by RAMSys in Germany (a JV between Diehl and MBDA) and Raytheon.
Shephard reported in November 2020 that RAMSys had been awarded a $35 million contract modification to deliver on FY2021 German Navy requirements for MK 49 Guided Missile Launch Systems.
The latest contract modification awards reflects an exercised option to provide several militaries with MK 54 lightweight torpedo array kits.
Rohde and Schwarz have been selected to provide its R&S Kora system for new German F126 frigates.
Modifications to one of the RN's Bay-class support ships were first announced in March 2021 in the Defence Command Paper.
With its Emergency Medical Ship design, Austal claims to have hit the sweet spot between cost and capability.
The Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge System from Raytheon is already installed on the RN's Daring-class Type 45 destroyers — but the company has broader ambitions.
Cutting steel on the future HMS Venturer marks the official start of the Type 31 build programme.