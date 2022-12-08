Rafael prepares for stormy seas with Typhoon weapon system export

Rafael has been awarded a contract to supply its Typhoon Mk30-C Next generation Naval Remote Weapon Station to an undisclosed Asian navy.

The value of the contract has not been specified, only that it is worth 'tens of millions' of dollars. It will be fulfilled over the course of five years with an option for additional systems.

The Typhoon Mk30-C is equipped with the Mk44S Bushmaster 30mm gun and its advanced ammunition. It fires all standard NATO ammunition with at rates of up to 200 rounds per minute. The magazine holds 190/380 ready rounds on mount and has a 70-degree elevation.

Although the customer country has not been specified, Shephard Defence Insight lists four Asian countries as potential export customers: the Maldives, the Philippines, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

Interestingly, the Philippines received the first two of nine Shaldag MK V fast attack craft from Israel in September this year. Seven of the vessels are still to be built and delivered. Five of these vessels will be equipped with the Typhoon 30mm naval gun, while the remaining four will carry Spike NLOS missiles.