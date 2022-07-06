Questions raised over Australia’s Guardian ship

Austal Australia is building 22 Guardian-class patrol boats for Pacific nations, but faults have been identified that have seen a number of vessels awaiting rectification.

The chief problem relates to the type’s exhaust system.

In a statement to Shephard, Austal Australia said it was working with the Australian Department of Defence to ‘develop both temporary rectification measures and a long-term solution to an emerging issue with the exhaust systems on the Guardian-class patrol boats constructed by Austal’.

The shipbuilder added: ‘The supplier of the vessels’ exhaust systems is also providing technical advice to both parties. In addition, Austal is