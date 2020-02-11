To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Proposed USN budget outlines unmanned investment

11th February 2020 - 12:00 GMT | by Richard Thomas in London

RSS

Amid efforts to rein in spending in an economy feeling the figurative and literal weight of more than $20 trillion of debt, the FY2021 budget presented by US President Donald Trump called for efforts to ‘streamline bureaucracy’ and invoked the well-worn triad of military buzzwords – modernisation, lethality and innovation – to improve its 'bang-to-buck' ratio.

Nevertheless, the US defence budget proposal reflects the country’s position as one of only two superpowers in the world, with $705.4 billion requested for the DoD. It also proposed an increase to defence spending by ‘about two percent’ each year through to 2025. 

The

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Richard Thomas

Author

Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas is the Senior Editor, Naval at Shephard Media. Richard joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us