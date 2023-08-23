How the Canadian Surface Combatant programme can recover from COVID-19 delays

The DND is also supporting the modernisation of facilities at the shipyard to better support improved Canadian Surface Combatant construction activities to mitigate against any potential delivery issues.

A spokesperson from the DND told Shephard: 'While timelines have shifted at least partly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to work closely with the shipyard and our other government partners to refine the project schedule.'

The CSC programme is in a design phase that has four parts: the requirements setting, preliminary design, functional design and detailed design. The DND spokesperson said that the Preliminary Design Review Exit was