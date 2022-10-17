Project Biro makes headway in South Africa with second MMIPV launch
The second of three Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessels (MMIPVs) for the South African Navy (SAN) was launched on 14 October.
Shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) noted in a statement that the vessel will be delivered to the SAN in 2023 ‘after extensive acceptance trials’, and the final MMIPV will follow in 2024.
DSCT delivered the first MMPIV (King Sekhukhune II) in May 2022, four years after it was awarded the Project Biro contract.
Each MMPIV is 62m long with a beam of 11m, based on the Damen Sea Axe design.
Shephard Defence Insight estimates a unit cost of $33 million per vessel.
