To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Project Biro makes headway in South Africa with second MMIPV launch

17th October 2022 - 16:11 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

A second MMIPV has joined first-in-class King Sekhukhune II (pictured). (Photo: SAN)

With two MMIPVs in the water, the South African Navy awaits the final vessel in 2024.

The second of three Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessels (MMIPVs) for the South African Navy (SAN) was launched on 14 October.

Shipbuilder Damen Shipyards Cape Town (DSCT) noted in a statement that the vessel will be delivered to the SAN in 2023 ‘after extensive acceptance trials’, and the final MMIPV will follow in 2024.

DSCT delivered the first MMPIV (King Sekhukhune II) in May 2022, four years after it was awarded the Project Biro contract.

Each MMPIV is 62m long with a beam of 11m, based on the Damen Sea Axe design.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates a unit cost of $33 million per vessel.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us