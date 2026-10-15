Production-ready beats prototype-ready in the US Navy’s MUSV marketplace
The US Navy’s (USN) latest uncrewed vessel contracts demonstrate a new approach to procuring autonomous maritime capability. By awarding production contracts to HII, Saronic Technologies and Galliano Marine Services under its Medium Uncrewed Surface Vessel (MUSV) Marketplace, the force has shown its intent to move quickly, drawing on established shipbuilders and non-traditional suppliers alike, and with the ability to build at scale and test before a contract is signed.
HII, America’s military shipbuilder, was awarded a contract for 10 Romulus USVs. Saronic, a US developer of autonomous vessels, secured a 10-vessel an order for Marauder, its 180ft dual-use autonomous ship. At the time of writing, there
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