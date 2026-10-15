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Production-ready beats prototype-ready in the US Navy’s MUSV marketplace

15th October 2026 - 18:52 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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Saronic’s Marauder conducts on-water operations after progressing from initial design to sea trials in less than a year. (Photo: Saronic)

HII, Saronic and Galliano Marine Services have won US Navy production contracts to supply medium uncrewed surface vessels. The marketplace approach behind them sets the bar for suppliers eyeing allied navy competitions.

The US Navy’s (USN) latest uncrewed vessel contracts demonstrate a new approach to procuring autonomous maritime capability. By awarding production contracts to HII, Saronic Technologies and Galliano Marine Services under its Medium Uncrewed Surface Vessel (MUSV) Marketplace, the force has shown its intent to move quickly, drawing on established shipbuilders and non-traditional suppliers alike, and with the ability to build at scale and test before a contract is signed.

HII, America’s military shipbuilder, was awarded a contract for 10 Romulus USVs. Saronic, a US developer of autonomous vessels, secured a 10-vessel an order for Marauder, its 180ft dual-use autonomous ship. At the time of writing, there

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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