Biosphere could be seventh domain of military doctrine

Military doctrine could alter to consider the requirement for logistics and the biosphere as additional areas of responsibility, in addition to the five most commonly expressed domains: land, sea, air, space and cyber.

This was the suggestion of USN ADM James Foggo, commander of Allied Joint Force Command Naples and US Naval Forces Europe/Africa. He spoke during a Sea-Air-Space webinar on 15 April, to outline how the current COVID-19 pandemic will have a long-term impact as armed forces plan for and conduct operations in future.

‘That seventh domain, [the] sixth being logistics, is germs. It’s the biosphere that we operate in and