Biosphere could be seventh domain of military doctrine
Military doctrine could alter to consider the requirement for logistics and the biosphere as additional areas of responsibility, in addition to the five most commonly expressed domains: land, sea, air, space and cyber.
This was the suggestion of USN ADM James Foggo, commander of Allied Joint Force Command Naples and US Naval Forces Europe/Africa. He spoke during a Sea-Air-Space webinar on 15 April, to outline how the current COVID-19 pandemic will have a long-term impact as armed forces plan for and conduct operations in future.
‘That seventh domain, [the] sixth being logistics, is germs. It’s the biosphere that we operate in and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
Kuwait agrees $2.45 billion deal for Falaj 3 missile boats
The deal for Falaj 3 missile boats is one of the largest ship deals for the Middle East and the region’s highest-value naval shipbuilding export to date. It follows the commissioning earlier this year of the first of type for UAE.
-
Construction of Canadian Coast Guard OOSV Naalak Nappaaluk is “nearly complete”
The Offshore Oceanographic Science Vessel has entered the final stages of building and should be delivered in August.
-
Shipbuilders’ group warns US failing to tap full naval industry capacity
The Amphibious Warship Industrial Base Coalition has pointed out that issues related to bureaucracy, prerequisites and predictability have been limiting the involvement of smaller shipyards in military acquisition programmes in the US.
-
Swedish Visby frigates to get air defence system under $166 million contract
Saab announced in 2021 that it had signed an agreement with Swedish defence procurement for the development of plans for a Visby upgrade. One aspect of the upgrade is for the introduction of a surface-to-air missile capability.
-
Malaysia signs NSM launcher deal, issues Littoral Combat Ships support LOI and acquires first USV
As LCS delays persist, RMN re-arms Lekiu-class frigates and embraces unmanned systems amid budget constraints.
-
Boeing to upgrade Royal Australian Navy communications system
The improvements to the navy fleet are part of a vision to create a single integrated network to enhance transmissions across the Australian Defence Force (ADF) incorporating its naval, air and land forces.