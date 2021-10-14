PNG commissions second patrol boat

BAE Systems, KBR begin Future Maritime Support Programme work
A JV between BAE Systems and KBR is providing hard facilities management at HMNB Portsmouth and alongside support to the RN.
Papua New Guinea commissioned its second 39.5m-long Guardian-class patrol boat on 7 October.
Christened HMPNGS Rochus Lokinap, the steel-hulled vessel was inducted by the Maritime Element of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) at a ceremony at Lombrum Naval Base in Manus Province.
The patrol boat, built by Austal in Australia, had been handed over in March. It is named after Brig Gen Rochus Lokinap, commander of the PNGDF from 1987-92.
It follows in the wake of the first Guardian-class vessel, HMPNGS Ted Diro, commissioned in February 2019. Papua New Guinea is still awaiting two …
