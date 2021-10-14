To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

PNG commissions second patrol boat

14th October 2021 - 23:54 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

HMPNGS Rochus Lokinap was commissioned into the Papua New Guinea Defence Force on 7 October. (RAN)

Another Guardian-class patrol boat has entered service in the South Pacific.

Papua New Guinea commissioned its second 39.5m-long Guardian-class patrol boat on 7 October.

Christened HMPNGS Rochus Lokinap, the steel-hulled vessel was inducted by the Maritime Element of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) at a ceremony at Lombrum Naval Base in Manus Province.

The patrol boat, built by Austal in Australia, had been handed over in March. It is named after Brig Gen Rochus Lokinap, commander of the PNGDF from 1987-92.

It follows in the wake of the first Guardian-class vessel, HMPNGS Ted Diro, commissioned in February 2019. Papua New Guinea is still awaiting two …

