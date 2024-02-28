To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Plans halted for joint German-Dutch frigate replacement

28th February 2024 - 20:55 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

The new MEKO A400 AMD frigate design from ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, which is the preferred hull for Germany's new F127 frigate (TKMS)

Cooperation between the governments of Germany and the Netherlands on a replacement air defence frigate project for their respective fleets will likely be cancelled.

A Letter of Intent and Cooperation Agreement between the German and Dutch Ministries of Defence, signed in 2020, appears to have fallen by the wayside. Instead, because of diverging requirements, both countries can be expected to proceed with separate procurement projects for their new frigates.

A spokesperson from Germany’s Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) told Shephard that “the so-far intended cooperation in a Future-Air-Defender [FuAD] has been set on hold”.

The BAAINBw spokesperson confirmed that the ending of the collaboration was a result of the decision in July 2023 by German minister of defence Boris

