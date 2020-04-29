To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

PLAN deploys to the Gulf of Aden

29th April 2020 - 15:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

The Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced on 28 April that it has deployed its 35th task force from the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) to the Gulf of Aden, to escort civilian ships in the region.

The 35th task group will also support vessels off the coast of Somalia, where the PLAN has been carrying out naval escort missions since December 2008.

Taking part in the mission is the guided-missile destroyer Taiyan, the missile frigate Jingzhou and a supply ship Chaohu. At least two naval helicopters are also operated from the vessels. It is the first time that Taiyan and Jingzhou have deployed to the Gulf of Aden region.

In total, 690 naval officers and soldiers are part of the 35th task group, which was despatched from the port of Zhoushan in Zhejiang Province.

