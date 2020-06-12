To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Philippines completes Thitu landing ramp; next up is airstrip

12th June 2020 - 02:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

A recently upgraded landing ramp on Thitu Island (referred to as Pag-asa Island by its owner the Philippines) in the South China Sea was turned over to the government on 9 June.

Funded by the Department of National Defense, the facility is expected to improve accessibility to the island 451km from the mainland, and will allow landing craft and small ships of the Philippine Navy (PN) to land and dock there. Indeed, a first PN vessel arrived there in May.

Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana and the armed forces’ Chief of Staff Gen Felimon Santos attended the formal reception ceremony

