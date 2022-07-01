To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Philippines awards LPD tender to PT PAL

1st July 2022 - 08:51 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Philippine Navy is seeking two new LPDs to complement its two existing Tarlac-class LPDs. (Wikimedia)

In another midnight deal before Duterte left office, the Philippines signed a contract for a pair of landing platform docks. Its first Israeli-built fast attack craft were launched too.

The Philippines inked a contract for two LPDs with Indonesian shipbuilder PT PAL on 24 June.

The signing ceremony took place in Manila, and this is the second time that PT PAL will be supplying LPDs to the Philippine Navy (PN). Previously, BRP Tarlac was commissioned in June 2016 and BRP Davao del Sur in May 2017.

The Philippines issued a notice of award on 10 June, worth PHP5.559 billion ($100.9 million). The two vessels are to be delivered within 730 and 1,095 days of a notice to proceed being issued.

Under the Landing Docks Acquisition Project, both LPDs will

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us