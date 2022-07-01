Philippines awards LPD tender to PT PAL

The Philippines inked a contract for two LPDs with Indonesian shipbuilder PT PAL on 24 June.

The signing ceremony took place in Manila, and this is the second time that PT PAL will be supplying LPDs to the Philippine Navy (PN). Previously, BRP Tarlac was commissioned in June 2016 and BRP Davao del Sur in May 2017.

The Philippines issued a notice of award on 10 June, worth PHP5.559 billion ($100.9 million). The two vessels are to be delivered within 730 and 1,095 days of a notice to proceed being issued.

Under the Landing Docks Acquisition Project, both LPDs will