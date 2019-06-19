Philippine Navy seeks two LPDs and other new vessels

On 17 June the Philippine Department of National Defense (DND) issued an invitation to bid for two LPDs for the Philippine Navy (PN), assets that will join two Tarlac-class LPDs already in service.

The document viewed by Shephard listed an approved budget of PHP5.56 billion ($108.4 million) for the ships displacing at least 7,200t, and responses for the Horizon 2 project are due by 4 July.

The DND also specified the involvement of a domestic company so that a minimum of one ‘landing dock’ is built locally. It also wishes to obtain ownership of the design. This signals Manila’s