Peru bets on local industry to supply naval needs
State-run shipyard SIMA will build five new vessels for the Peruvian Navy (MGP), the country's Ministry of Economy announced on 24 January.
The order includes one offshore patrol vessel, two coastal patrol craft and two auxiliary logistics vessels. The ships will cost around $153 million and are part of a decade-long plan to strengthen the South American country’s naval industry, explained the ministry.
Lima has not disclosed the models of vessel or when construction will begin; it is possible that SIMA and the MGP are looking for international partners.
The MGP is betting heavily on SIMA as a major supplier of
