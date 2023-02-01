To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Peru bets on local industry to supply naval needs

1st February 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

Peru's SIMA has launched two Makassar-class LPDs and is under contract to build five new vessels of three different types for the country's navy. (Photo: Peruvian Navy)

Peru is backing domestic shipyard SIPA to build new vessels across multiple classes, but may yet need foreign design and construction expertise for programme success.

State-run shipyard SIMA will build five new vessels for the Peruvian Navy (MGP), the country's Ministry of Economy announced on 24 January.

The order includes one offshore patrol vessel, two coastal patrol craft and two auxiliary logistics vessels. The ships will cost around $153 million and are part of a decade-long plan to strengthen the South American country’s naval industry, explained the ministry. 

Lima has not disclosed the models of vessel or when construction will begin; it is possible that SIMA and the MGP are looking for international partners.

The MGP is betting heavily on SIMA as a major supplier of

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

