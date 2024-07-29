Pakistan Navy takes delivery of multi-mission Offshore Patrol Vessel Hunain

The Pakistan Navy has taken delivery of its first Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) 2600, named PNS Hunain. The Hunain is the third OPV in the Navy’s arsenal, but the first of the 2600 class.

The OPV 2600 is the largest member of four new second-generation offshore patrol vessels designed by Damen Shipyards in Romania. Displacing 2600 tons, it has been designed to be multi-mission capable, rather than a specialist vessel. In the Pakistan Navy, it will support missions including border surveillance, counterpiracy and anti-smuggling operations, as well as an ongoing campaign against drug and weapons trafficking.

Despite a top speed of 24 knots, the OPV 2600 can operate in World Meteorological Organization sea state 6 (defined as “very rough”), and can even survive sailing at sea state 9 (defined as “phenomenal” and with waves over 46 feet (16 meters)). It can do that thanks to its active fin stabilising system.

The OPV 2600 is armed with a main gun of up to 76mm on the ship’s bow deck and two 20mm guns as secondary weapons. Its sensor suite includes a medium-range surveillance radar and an E/O fire control sensor. It has a helicopter deck and suitable hangars, meaning it will not only be capable of running helicopter missions, but will be expected to do so as a fundamental part of its operating life.

The multi-mission capabilities of the OPV 2600 will be supported by up to five containerized mission modules, with potential for five more. That means the OPV 2600 can be fitted for duties as an anti-submarine vessel, mine countermeasures patrol, unmanned aerial vehicle or surface vehicle platform and floating hospital. The modular options of the OPV 2600 means by adding the right modules and equipping the vessel with mission-capable staff, the core vessel can be transformed into a mission-specialist vessel relatively quickly.

The Pakistan Navy’s newest OPV was delivered at a ceremony at the Port of Constanța in late July 2024.

