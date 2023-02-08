To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Pakistan Navy proceeds with gunboat construction

8th February 2023 - 22:39 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Pakistan Navy will receive 20 gunboats, built with assistance from Swiftships in the US. (Photo: Swiftships)

Pakistan is working on two classes of patrol boat - one in conjunction with Swiftships in the US, and one with Techno Marine of Poland.

Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KSEW) held a keel-laying ceremony for a new class of Pakistan Navy (PN) gunboats on 27 January.

Construction of the class is being performed with technical assistance from American shipbuilder Swiftships.

Swiftships revealed in a press release that, in March 2021, it had been awarded a contract for ‘co-production services for the design and in-country construction of 38.8m gunboats for the Pakistan Navy’.

The first steel cutting for these boats occurred on 6 October 2022. The PN is seeking 20 vessels; the first one should be delivered in January 2024.

Weaponry will include an Aselsan

