Pakistan Navy proceeds with gunboat construction

Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KSEW) held a keel-laying ceremony for a new class of Pakistan Navy (PN) gunboats on 27 January.

Construction of the class is being performed with technical assistance from American shipbuilder Swiftships.

Swiftships revealed in a press release that, in March 2021, it had been awarded a contract for ‘co-production services for the design and in-country construction of 38.8m gunboats for the Pakistan Navy’.

The first steel cutting for these boats occurred on 6 October 2022. The PN is seeking 20 vessels; the first one should be delivered in January 2024.

