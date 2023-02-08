Pakistan Navy proceeds with gunboat construction
Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KSEW) held a keel-laying ceremony for a new class of Pakistan Navy (PN) gunboats on 27 January.
Construction of the class is being performed with technical assistance from American shipbuilder Swiftships.
Swiftships revealed in a press release that, in March 2021, it had been awarded a contract for ‘co-production services for the design and in-country construction of 38.8m gunboats for the Pakistan Navy’.
The first steel cutting for these boats occurred on 6 October 2022. The PN is seeking 20 vessels; the first one should be delivered in January 2024.
Weaponry will include an Aselsan
