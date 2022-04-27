To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Pakistan Navy has designs on Jinnah-class frigates

27th April 2022 - 02:20 GMT | by Gordon Arthur, Arslan Khan in Christchurch & Islamabad

The possible design of the Jinnah-class frigate was showcased by ASFAT at IDEF 2021. (Tayfun Ozberk)

Pakistan is on to a good thing with Turkey as it gains experience in warship design and construction, moving from the Babur class towards the Jinnah class.

The Pakistan Navy (PN) will build six Jinnah-class frigates with Turkish assistance. On 21 April, SSI announced that its ShipConstructor software had been selected for the engineering and detailed design solution of this new class.

SSI was awarded this contract from Turkey’s state-owned ASFAT, part of the Ministry of National Defense. ASFAT is providing design support to Pakistan throughout the process.

Darren Larkins, co-CEO of SSI, said: ‘ASFAT has previously demonstrated its commitment to innovative technologies. By choosing SSI’s solution, they can take advantage of the latest innovations, reduce costs and eliminate many of the typical change management risks

