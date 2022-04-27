Pakistan Navy has designs on Jinnah-class frigates

The Pakistan Navy (PN) will build six Jinnah-class frigates with Turkish assistance. On 21 April, SSI announced that its ShipConstructor software had been selected for the engineering and detailed design solution of this new class.

SSI was awarded this contract from Turkey’s state-owned ASFAT, part of the Ministry of National Defense. ASFAT is providing design support to Pakistan throughout the process.

Darren Larkins, co-CEO of SSI, said: ‘ASFAT has previously demonstrated its commitment to innovative technologies. By choosing SSI’s solution, they can take advantage of the latest innovations, reduce costs and eliminate many of the typical change management risks