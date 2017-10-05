Pacific 2017: Pacific Patrol Boat production gathers steam

Anduril Australia wins A$1.7 billion Ghost Shark XL-AUV contract
The vessels are expected to deliver a major boost to Australia’s undersea warfare capabilities, with production set to start immediately.
Good progress is being made on the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement (PPR-B) programme, with the first vessel slated for Papua New Guinea on schedule for delivery in October 2018.
Speaking to Shephard at the Pacific International Maritime Exposition in Sydney, Brett Reed, Austal’s technical sales manager - defence, said boats would be successively delivered every three months, and four hulls would be under construction at any one time.
Reed explained that a lot of effort went into improving safety aspects of the new patrol boats, including the work deck and boat recovery systems. The new design has a
Acquired under Canada’s Department of National Defence ISTAR UAS project, the drones will be deployed from the Halifax-class frigates.
The US Navy published a pre-solicitation notice of intent for the third phase of the F-35 Reprogramming Verification & Validation System. Meanwhile, with a five-year delay in its schedule, GAO foresees more postponements in the completion of the Block 4 effort.
Cutters Earl Cunningham and Storis have been monitoring five Beijing research vessels navigating in the North Pole.
The multi-award contract will support the scheduled repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered attack submarines at the US Navy’s primary public shipyards.
Hot on the heels of Norway selecting BAE Systems to build five Type 26 anti-submarine frigates, the UK government is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ on new warship orders for two more Scandinavian countries.