Once bitten but not twice shy: Iraq revisits idea of buying Italian ships

Fort Lauderdale finishes acceptance trials for USN
The newest San Antonio-class LPD for the USN has completed sea acceptance trials.
On 6 January 2022, the Commander of the Iraqi Naval Forces, Maj Gen Ahmed Jasim Maarij, announced to Iraqi TV station Al Iraqiya that the navy would acquire new equipment later in the year.
A spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Maj Gen Yahya Rasoul, went further in the same broadcast by specifying that Italian ships with missile capabilities would be bought.
As it is highly unlikely that Iraq can afford to buy new-build vessels from Italy, second-hand ships are a more realistic possibility.
In particular, three Maestrale-class frigates are available for acquisition. Eight ships in this class entered
The configuration audit will pave the way for future modifications to the Fridtjof Nansen-class of frigates for the Royal Norwegian Navy.
The vessel will undertake minesweeping and minehunting tasks.
Work on Musherib began with steel cutting in 2018, with the ship later launched in September 2020.
A new so-called test and training ship for the Turkish Navy will actually gather COMINT and SIGINT data for the Turkish National Intelligence Organization.
The four Baden-Württemberg-class F125 ships were built by the ARGE F125 consortium of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and NVL Group.