Once bitten but not twice shy: Iraq revisits idea of buying Italian ships

On 6 January 2022, the Commander of the Iraqi Naval Forces, Maj Gen Ahmed Jasim Maarij, announced to Iraqi TV station Al Iraqiya that the navy would acquire new equipment later in the year.

A spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Maj Gen Yahya Rasoul, went further in the same broadcast by specifying that Italian ships with missile capabilities would be bought.

As it is highly unlikely that Iraq can afford to buy new-build vessels from Italy, second-hand ships are a more realistic possibility.

In particular, three Maestrale-class frigates are available for acquisition. Eight ships in this class entered