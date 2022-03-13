To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

NZ sells two retired patrol boats to Ireland

13th March 2022 - 22:53 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

This is the inshore patrol vessel Pukaki, one of two patrol boats to be refurbished in New Zealand before being transferred to Ireland. (NZDF)

Ireland has acquired two second-hand patrol boats from New Zealand as the Irish Naval Service modifies its fleet.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) announced on 14 March that it was selling two decommissioned 340t inshore patrol vessels to Ireland.

The two 55m IPVs are the former HMNZS Rotoiti and Pukaki, for which Dublin paid NZ$36 million ($24.5 million). This compares to the NZ$35.8 million unit price New Zealand paid for them when ordered in 2008.

A condition of the Irish sale is that the pair of boats be regenerated and modified to reach a seaworthy state again to achieve Lloyd’s classification. 

‘This work will cost about NZ$16-$19 million and be carried out in New Zealand commercial shipyards,’ the NZDF stated.

