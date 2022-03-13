NZ sells two retired patrol boats to Ireland

French naval strategy delves down to seabed
UUVs — and associated enabling technologies — are at the core of the new Seabed Warfare Strategy released by the French MoD last month.
The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) announced on 14 March that it was selling two decommissioned 340t inshore patrol vessels to Ireland.
The two 55m IPVs are the former HMNZS Rotoiti and Pukaki, for which Dublin paid NZ$36 million ($24.5 million). This compares to the NZ$35.8 million unit price New Zealand paid for them when ordered in 2008.
A condition of the Irish sale is that the pair of boats be regenerated and modified to reach a seaworthy state again to achieve Lloyd’s classification.
‘This work will cost about NZ$16-$19 million and be carried out in New Zealand commercial shipyards,’ the NZDF stated.
Japan's navy has now reached its full complement of 22 conventional submarines.
Read the latest edition of Naval Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.
The UK’s refreshed National Shipbuilding Strategy seemingly shies away from commitments to build all RN warships in the UK.
The two companies have previously worked to demonstrate the Vigilant forward-looking sonar onto MSubs XLUUV.
Shipyards in Argentina, Brazil and Chile are constructing vessels for their respective fleets, including ships for polar operations.