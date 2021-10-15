Now or never for Australia (Analysis)

Anyone following the Attack-class (Project Sea 1000) programme in Australia was hardly surprised to hear the cancellation of 12 diesel-electric submarines from Naval Group, given the exponential cost increases predicted for the doomed programme.

Rumours of possible cancellation had surrounded the programme for months yet Australia continued to discard doubt by reaching an agreement with Naval Group in March 2021. The agreement saw Naval Group commit spending a minimum of 60% of the contract value in Australia over the life of the programme.

At the same time, Australia approached the UK and US beginning talks over …