Now or never for Australia (Analysis)

USN to christen latest LCS Santa Barbara
The future USS Santa Barbara is the service’s 16 Independence-variant LCS and the 32nd vessel of the two-design class.
Anyone following the Attack-class (Project Sea 1000) programme in Australia was hardly surprised to hear the cancellation of 12 diesel-electric submarines from Naval Group, given the exponential cost increases predicted for the doomed programme.
Rumours of possible cancellation had surrounded the programme for months yet Australia continued to discard doubt by reaching an agreement with Naval Group in March 2021. The agreement saw Naval Group commit spending a minimum of 60% of the contract value in Australia over the life of the programme.
At the same time, Australia approached the UK and US beginning talks over …
The RN launched Switchblade 300 from the MADFOX autonomous platform for the first time.
Lockheed Martin has received an FMS contract modification to expand Aegis in-scope work.
Another Guardian-class patrol boat has entered service in the South Pacific.
A JV between BAE Systems and KBR is providing hard facilities management at HMNB Portsmouth and alongside support to the RN.
The service life of three upgraded La Fayette frigates will overlap slightly with new-generation FDI vessels.